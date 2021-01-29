Sweden: the government promotes an independent institute for human rights. Lindhagen (MP), “the equality of all persons is increasingly questioned”

The Swedish government set up a legal committee to plan an institute for human rights that will be responsible for “monitoring, investigating and reporting about the way human rights are complied with and implemented in Sweden”, as well as “submitting proposals about the measures needed to protect human rights”, a notice from government explains. It will be an independent body that will not have, however, to receive personal reports about breaches of human rights. “International efforts for human rights must be taken very seriously”, explained the Minister for Equal Opportunities, Åsa Lindhagen (in the photo), worried about the globally spreading trend “to increasingly question the equality of all persons”. “Facilities that promote and protect human rights” are therefore required. Such institute will be based on the “Paris Principles”, the 1991 document that lays down the criteria that should apply to such institutes in terms of independence, role and management, as well as organisation and work methods. The government’s goal is for the institute for human rights to be working on 1st January 2022.