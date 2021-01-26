Remembrance Day: Von der Leyen (EU), “antisemitic narrative on social media”. Call to never forget historic facts

Ursula von der Leyen (photo SIR/European Commission)

“Antisemitism led to the Holocaust but, sadly, it did not end with the liberation of the Nazi concentration camps”. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said this on the eve of Remembrance Day. “On 27 January, we mark the 76th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau and remember the millions of Jewish women, men and children as well as all other victims, among them hundreds of thousands of Roma and Sinti, murdered during the Holocaust”, von der Leyen said. The President of the Commission is “worried to see more hatred towards Jews again, in Europe and beyond. The times of the pandemic have fuelled a rise of conspiracy theories and disinformation, often promoting antisemitic narratives. We see a worrying rise of Holocaust distortion and denial”. Hence a call: “We must never forget. As memorial sites closed down due to the pandemic, and the number of survivors is dwindling, we need to find new ways to remember. As conspiracy myths spread on social media, we must educate our young generation against antisemitism”. The President of the European Commission also warned against the spread of fake news, insisting on the need to “ensure that historic facts are not distorted – online and offline. Facts matter. History matters. We are determined to win this fight”.

Finally: “Europe thrives when its Jewish community and other minorities can live in peace and harmony. This is why we will come forward with a strategy on combating antisemitism and fostering Jewish life in Europe later this year”.