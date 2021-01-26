EU Parliament-Church: a workshop on “Migration and children” taking place today: the situation of unaccompanied children

“Migration and children: the situation of unaccompanied children” is the subject of a workshop that will be taking place today as part of the dialogue between the European Parliament and the Churches, the religious communities, and the philosophical and non-confessional organisations (pursuant to article 17 of the EU Treaty). The workshop will be opened by the speeches of the president of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, the first deputy president, Roberta Metsola, and commissioner Margaritis Schinas. This will be followed by two events: one taking stock of the “legal aspects and what has been done since 2015”, with the participation of Maria Cristina Molfetta (Migrantes Foundation), Johanna du Maire (German Evangelical Church) and the Chief Rabbi of Rome, Riccardo di Segni. The second event will instead try to answer the question “what way to better social inclusion?”: Abdoul Bassite Our Yondou (Islamic Religious Community of Italy), Efthallia Papa (Orthodox Church) and Lone Milkaer (European Humanist Federation) will take the floor. The workshop will be ended by the deputy president of the European Parliament, Metsola, who is in charge of enforcing article 17. The meeting will be streamed on https://broadcaster.interactio.eu/join/asd8-w5tn-2pvx.