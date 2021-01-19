Netherlands: two “walls of tears” in Wijk bij Duurstede to remember the pandemic and its victims

Two small “walls of tears” have been erected in the municipality of Wijk bij Duurstede, in the province of Utrecht in the Netherlands, where since December citizens can leave their reflections, prayers and concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The idea came from the mayor, Iris Meerts, and was implemented by four local churches (the Reformed, Baptist, Protestant and Catholic communities).

The messages left by the people “will not be read by anyone, but will be burned on Wednesday, 20 January, in a symbolic act in the course of an ecumenical celebration”, the website of the Duurstede Council of Churches explains. Due to the restrictions, the celebration, which should have been in person, will instead be streamed from the Grote Kerk. “The authors of the messages”, the Churches wrote, “are invited to join in the prayer”.