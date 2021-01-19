United Kingdom: only a few hours left for “RS”, life support withdrawn. Mr Stroilov (Christian Concern), “a form of euthanasia”

The middle-aged Polish man known only by the initials “RS”, who has been in a coma since a heart attack in early November, has only a few hours left to live. This is because Plymouth Hospital in the UK, where he is hospitalized, has again withdrawn nutrition and hydration. Life support has been removed after Mr Justice Cohen, a judge of the Court of Protection, forbade the Polish Consul and a doctor from visiting the patient to ensure he was not treated in an inhumane way. “Unfortunately, in the UK legislative system, this form of euthanasia falls under the concept of ‘good care’ of the patient”, explained Pavel Stroilov, from the UK pro-life movement Christian Concern. “The judge ruled that it was not in RS’s best interest to be examined by a Polish doctor, although his mother was convinced that he, as a practising Catholic, would not have wanted to die this way”, Mr Stroilov continued. “According to some experts, the patient may recover if properly cared for, but the British system prevents his transfer to Poland where hospitals are ready to take him”. The case has caused tensions between the UK government and the Polish government. EU Polish Commissioner Krzysztof Szczerski summoned the UK Ambassador Anna Clunes yesterday to discuss the case. After the meeting, he admitted in a tweet that “the conversation was difficult”.