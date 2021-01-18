EU: European Social Summit in Porto on 7 May. Von de Leyen, “to emerge from the COVID-19 crisis, put people back at the centre”

Lisbona, la presidente della Commissione Ue Ursula von der Leyen (foto SIR(European Commission)

“The green and digital transitions are changing how we live and work, and we must adapt to these changes. To emerge from the crisis triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, we must have a recovery that is inclusive, sustainable and resilient. This requires equal focus on the social” and economic aspects and that “all partners” “work together”. Speaking about the forthcoming Social Summit announced in Portugal on 7 May, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said: “Europe is about people. It’s about the workers, the small businesses. It’s about opportunities for the young generation. It’s about solidarity in times of crisis. This is why the Social Summit in Porto, in May, is so important. We will send a very strong political signal: the European Union fosters a recovery that puts people and their well-being at the centre”.