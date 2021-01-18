Czech Republic: message for the week of prayer for christian unity, “let Christ revive our interpersonal relations”

(Bratislava) – The message about the common roots of all Christian Churches is more topical than ever during the Covid-19 pandemic. This aspect is especially crucial for all those who participate in this year’s edition of the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity that is being held until January 25 in dozens of countries around the world, including the Czech Republic. “At a time when we all feel that our sense of security has been shaken to the core, the invitation to abide in Christ´s love, which is the theme of the event, becomes absolutely crucial”, reads the personal message of the event jointly written by Bishop Tomáš Holub, delegate of the Czech Bishops´ Conference for Ecumenism, and by Daniel Ženatý, president of the Ecumenical Council of Churches in the country. “Abiding in the love of Christ is essential if we are to have any hope for the future. All of us who bear the name of Christians are invited to deepen our relationship with Jesus, that He may also revive our interpersonal relations”, reads the message, which ends with an appeal to all believers to let the words and prayers transform into deeds and to do anything possible to make Czech parishes and Christian movements “living prayer communities”.