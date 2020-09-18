Germany: German Bishops’ Conference opening its Twitter account today. Ecclesial communication upgraded

The German Bishops’ Conference (DBK) opened its own official Twitter account on the eponymous social media platform today: @dbk_online. In addition to statements on current news, the account will also deal with ecclesial facts and events: it will cover the next Autumn Plenary Assembly of DBK, taking place in Fulda from 22nd to 24th September, according to the restrictions for the prevention of Covid-19. It will be an important service for the press, the media operators and websites that share news about the Church and social and political life. “We are constantly expanding our voice on social media. Since our Facebook account has been so successful after its launch in February and the community kept growing, we decided to open a Twitter account as well. Unlike on Facebook, here we would like to report more specifically on current news. The value of information and the relevance of our tweets are clearly in the foreground”, father Hans Langendörfer, secretary of the German Bishops’ Conference, explains. There are news for DBK’s official YouTube channel too: videos of the events of the German Bishops’ Conference and press conferences will be posted there. Selected events will be streamed live. “Especially in a time of pandemic, we hope we can provide even more people with access to our live-stream contents”, father Hans Langendörfer stated.