Religious buildings: Florence, meeting between those in charge of rebuilding Notre-Dame and the Opera of Santa Maria del Fiore

Those in charge of rebuilding Notre-Dame Cathedral, devastated by fire in April 2019, are having a technical meeting in Florence with the Opera of Santa Maria del Fiore (the Works of Florence Cathedral) which had offered its help with the reconstruction at the time of the disaster. The meeting will be an opportunity to compare the conservation and restoration experiences of two of the most important Gothic cathedrals in the world: Notre-Dame and Santa Maria del Fiore.

The works management staff at Paris Cathedral were invited to Florence by Professor Carlo Blasi, an expert in the stability of ancient structures and a member of the working group. Those attending the meeting – who were received by the director of the Opera, Domenico Mugnaini – include Pascal Prunet (Chief Architect of Historical Monuments at Nantes Cathedral); Rémi Fromont (Chief Architect of Historical Monuments at Clermont-Ferrand Cathedral); engineer Mathias Fantin; Vincenzo Vaccaro, advisor to the Opera; Opera architect Samuele Caciagli and his technical staff; and Timothy Verdon, director of the Museum of the Works of the Cathedral.