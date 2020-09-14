EU-Lebanon: an airlift with 30 tons of supplies. Lenarcic in Beirut, “the Lebanese population has the full support of the European Union”

Photos SIR/European Commission

Janez Lenarčič, the EU Commissioner for crisis management, has started an official tour of Lebanon, where he will meet with the Prime Minister-designate Mustapha Adib and will supervise the EU’s efforts following the devastating explosions in Beirut. The flight that landed today (the third airlift of this kind sent to Lebanon) brings approximately 30 tons of basic supplies, including ambulances, fire-fighting equipment, personal protective equipment, medicines and telecommunication appliances.

The EU Commissioner for crisis management stated: “The Lebanese population has the full support of the European Union. Many are still suffering after the explosions and the coronavirus pandemic. While we look to the recovery, we must also get basic supplies to those who have lost their homes and need emergency healthcare. The reconstruction will require coordinated efforts, supported by decisive reforms, but for the time being we are bringing urgent supplies to those whose means of subsistence have been destroyed by the explosion”. The cargo of this last flight has been donated by the Portuguese cooperation agency (Camões) and by the German NGO Orienthelfer. The flight is organised and funded by the EU, instead.