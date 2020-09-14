Bulgaria: death of Bishop Hristov of Nicopolis. Proykov (Bishops’ Conference), “he leaves a new generation of priests and parishes”

“It is a great loss for the Catholic Church in Bulgaria. Mgr. Hristov was my dear brother in the Episcopate, with whom I shared over 25 years of service in the Church of Bulgaria, and a zealous pastor, with a meek and pious soul. His wise opinion has always been decisive in the Bishops’ Conference meetings”, Christo Proykov, the president of the Bulgarian Bishops, told SIR news agency, speaking about the death this morning in Russe of Bishop Petko Hristov of Nicopolis. “His example as an attentive Bishop, very close to the needs of his people, will remain indelible in the people”, he added. “He left us a great legacy, a new generation of priests whom he ordained and guided, many new churches and renovated ones, new parishes, and a number of facilities restored after communism. He made a great contribution to the creation of Caritas Bulgaria”.