EU: supporting refugees on Aegean islands. Poland offers 156 housing units. Lenarcic, “do everything to prevent tragedies like the one in Moria”

The Commission is helping channel further support to Greece to “tackle the situation in the refugee camps, thanks to a new offer of assistance from Poland via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism”. EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič explained: “Yesterday, Poland offered 156 refugee housing units to Greece. I would like to thank all countries that provided assistance to Greece. We must all do everything in our power to prevent tragedies like the recent fire in the Moria refugee camp on Lesbos, which left thousands of refugees without shelter. These offers are a concrete expression of European solidarity”. The new support from Poland comes on top of the assistance sent by Austria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, the Netherlands and France since April, which includes sleeping bags, mattresses, blankets, sheets, toiletry items, four medical containers, and one medical station. Furthermore, responding to a previous request for EU assistance in the beginning of March, 17 Member and Participating States offered over 90,000 items to Greece through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.