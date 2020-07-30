Covid and demographic winter: Mr Bassi (FAFCE) writes to PM Conte. “Families at the centre of crisis response”. Letter to 27 EU leaders

Vincenzo Bassi (Photo SIR/Marco Calvarese)

(Brussels) “Dear Prime Minister, we are pleased to see a glimpse of light towards a gradual way out of the crisis, thanks to, on the one hand, the goodwill of many, first and foremost the mothers and fathers who have been at the forefront at this time of the pandemic, and also thanks to the responsibility shown by the political leadership of the EU, during this very delicate moment, with its recent decisions. All this to ensure European citizens can face the current unprecedented times with hope”. FAFCE President Vincenzo Bassi (Federation of Catholic Family Associations in Europe, https://www.fafce.org/), says this in a letter to the head of the Italian government, Giuseppe Conte, today. In it, he reflects on the situation caused by the pandemic and the responses that are being developed at the European and national levels. This is an initiative that FAFCE is implementing today on a European scale: indeed, each organisation belonging to the Federation will be sending the same latter to their respective national governments in their own language. “If each of us are able to fully fulfil our roles and take on our responsibilities, families and family networks, as fundamental and original parts of our communities, we will be able to face future economic difficulties with the right spirit of service”. Mr Bassi adds: “for this reason too, as President of the Federation of Catholic Family Associations in Europe, I would like to contact you in this very challenging time, in which you are making such important decisions, together with your twenty-six colleagues from the European Council”.