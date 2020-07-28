Slovakia: christian conference on women and the God-given essence of their existence

(Bratislava) – “Unchained 2020“ is the title of a Conference of Christian inspiration dedicated to women due to take place on September 11-12 in Banská Bystrica. The Sixth Edition of the annual event will focus on the topic of “the essence“ of human existence. Tereza Slavkovská, leader of the organizing team, explains that women in general often struggle with the problem of perfection : “We want to be perfect daughters, wives, mothers, friends, sisters, which somewhat drives our natural self out of our lives, causing forms of discomfort. We should listen to ourselves and discover the great essence given to us by God. The Conference will offer the opportunity to learn how to put it into practice.“ The Conference, organized by women for women, traditionally attracts the attention of several hundreds of participants who gather and discuss relevant topics. This year, however, the capacity will be lower due to Covid-19 measures. Organizers thus offer the possibility of “on-line participation.” For further information and registration, log on: nesputana.godzone.sk.