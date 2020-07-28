Coronavirus Covid-19: Belgium, number of infections rising again, some restrictions have been reinstated. “Curfew” in Antwerp at night

(Brussels) In Belgium, the number of infections from Covid-19 are rising again: 311 new cases a day over the last few days, which is 69% more than last week, according to the figures of the Public Health Institute. The National Security Council announced therefore that some restrictions will be imposed on people’s movements as from tomorrow, Wednesday 29th July, and until the end of August. The “social bubble” is reduced from 15 to no more than 5 people: a household can come close to no more than 5 people at any one time, always the same. Otherwise, social distancing is compulsory. Up to 100 people can attend public events if held indoors, up to 200 if held outdoors; face masks must be worn at all times. No more than 10 people can go to private parties. Working from home, which had slowly been reduced in the last few weeks, is now advised again. In supermarkets, people must go shopping alone, and they must fill their trolleys in 30 minutes max. In the Province of Antwerp, where most infections have occurred, a “curfew” has been imposed since last night, from 11.00 pm (the time bars and restaurants close) to 6.00 am; parties and events are banned; sporting facilities have been closed. In Belgium, there have been 66,428 infections and 9,822 deaths out of a population of approximately 11 million, since the start of the pandemic.