With this Council agreement, the future for all is Europe, and Italy and Spain have a future”. The Secretary General of the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Union (COMECE), Fr. Manuel Barrios Prieto, wrote this in a statement welcoming the agreement reached overnight by the Heads of State and Government. “The European unification project began 70 years ago and continues for the good of all”, he added, congratulating Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron “in particular”.