Austria: first woman at the helm of Caritas. Anna Parr succeeds Bernd Wachter

Change at the helm of Caritas Austria: Anna Parr will be the new Secretary General. For the first time, a woman has been appointed as the head of Austrian Caritas’ General Secretariat, Kathpress news agency reported today. “I am very pleased that Anna Parr, a highly competent woman, is to take on this important management role”, said Caritas President Mgr. Michael Landau. In her role as Secretary General, Anna Parr will succeed Bernd Wachter, who has asked to take leave from Caritas at the end of September, after more than ten years of service, to assume the leadership of the Forum of Austrian Catholic educational associations. Parr is a member of the board of directors and the CEO of the nursing homes of the Vinzenz Group, one of the largest private providers of care facilities in Austria, since 2012. In this capacity, she is responsible for offers in the rehabilitation, nursing and outpatient care sectors. Previously, she studied economics and was administrative director at the Divine Saviour Hospital.