Disarmament: European and American Bishops, an appeal to control nuclear weapons. “Implications on European security and global peace”

“We offer up our prayers and call the Catholics and all people of faith to join in prayer for a fruitful dialogue, which may increase control over weapons and disarmament, while promoting a fairer and more peaceful world”. This has been written by the European and US Bishops about today’s meeting between Russia and the United States in Vienna for the renewal of the treaty on the control of nuclear weapons. “If the new Start treaty expired in February 2021, then the United States and Russia will have no legally binding and verifiable constraints on their strategic nuclear weapons”, which “might even have major implications on European security and global peace”. The statement issued today has been signed by mgr. David J. Malloy, president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops – Committee on International Justice and Peace – and by mgr. Rimantas Norvila, president of the Committee on the External Relations of Comece (Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Community).