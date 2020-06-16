EU: Germany prepares six-month presidency. “Together for Europe’s recovery”. Economy, social cohesion, Brexit top priorities

“Together for Europe’s recovery” is the motto that will guide Germany’s six-month presidency of the Council of the European Union that will start on 1 July. Strengthening the EU as a “sovereign actor of solidarity” both in Europe and internationally will be one of the key goals of the six-month presidency as it was outlined in the first informal meeting of state secretaries and secretaries-general of the Foreign Ministries of EU Member States. Crucial decisions are to be made regarding the EU’s multiannual budget and future relations with the UK. Other important issues to be addressed include environmental protection, digitisation, the rule of law as well as the EU’s role in the world. In the meantime, to mark Germany’s presidency of the Council of the EU, the Goethe-Institut is today launching five European projects dedicated to Europe’s diversity. They are part of a cultural programme which is both “European, because a common culture is best created when working on the future together”, and digital, giving young people a voice, “because only with the young generation can the European future be shaped”. The five projects are “European Kitchen”, since the kitchen stands for “community, encounters and hospitality”; “Generation A = Algorithm”, exploring the world of artificial intelligence; “#Oekoropa”, a youth competition about travelling; “Tell me about Europe”, ten discussions between old and young people in ten European countries that will be collected in the “European Archive of Voices”; and the interactive installation “The Disappearing Wall”( www.eu2020.de/ ).