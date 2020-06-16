COVID-19 Coronavirus: EU Commission, “step towards interoperability of mobile apps for tracing infections”

“Member States, with the support of the Commission, have agreed on a set of technical specifications to ensure a safe exchange of information between national contact tracing apps based on a decentralised architecture”, a statement issued from Brussels today reads. “This concerns the vast majority of tracing apps that were already – or are about to be – launched in the EU. Once the technical solution is deployed, such national apps will work seamlessly when users travel to another EU country which also follows the decentralised approach”. As Member States begin to lift travel restrictions across borders in time for summer vacation, an “important additional step” is taken “towards interoperability of mobile apps for tracing coronavirus infections”. Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton said: “As we approach the travel season, it is important to ensure that Europeans can use the app from their own country wherever they are travelling in the EU”. Contact tracing apps “can be useful to limit the spread of coronavirus, especially as part of national strategies to lift confinement measures”.