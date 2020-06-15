EU Parliament: 2020 call for proposals for media. Focus on Covid, crisis, Conference on Future of Europe

Photo SIR/European Parliament

“The selection and co-financing of media projects on EU policies and values, with a special focus on the European Parliament’s key role and initiatives in mitigating the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic”. This is the goal of the European Parliament’s call for proposals for grants in the media, which has made €5.15 million available today for projects presented by television, radio, and online or written press based in the 27 Member States, the UK and Switzerland. “The principal objective” is to “raise citizens’ awareness of the democratic values of the European Union and of the European Parliament’s key role as the voice of the European citizens”. The selected projects will provide “citizens with non–partisan and factual information, showing the impact and relevance of EU action on people’s daily lives”. Selected beneficiaries should produce and broadcast or publish “reliable and pluralistic” journalistic content focusing on the European Parliament’s communication priorities (such as the EU’s contribution to the fight against COVID-19 and its economic and social consequences, the Conference on the Future of Europe, the European Green Deal, and the European Digital Economy). The deadline for submitting projects, which should be drafted in English and sent to dgcomm-egrants@ep.europa.eu, is 31 July 2020 at midnight CET. The results of the selection process are likely to be announced in September. The call of proposals is available athttps://www.europarl.europa.eu/contracts-and-grants/files/grants/media-and-events/en-call-for-proposals-media-2020-COMM-SUBV-2020-M.pdf