Summer: “Re-open EU” platform launched to promote safe resumption of travelling and tourism across Europe

Photo SIR/European Commission

“Re-open EU” is the name of a new web platform launched by the European Commission today “to support a safe relaunch of travelling and tourism across Europe”. According to a statement released by the Brussels-based institution, the platform will “provide real-time information on borders, available means of transport and tourism services in Member States”. Re-open EU will also include “practical information provided by Member States on travel restrictions, public health and safety measures such as on physical distancing or wearing of facemasks, as well as other useful information on EU and national tourism offers”. This will allow Europeans to “take responsible and well-informed decisions on how to manage continuing risks related to Coronavirus while planning their holidays and travels during this summer and beyond”. Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton said: “After weeks of confinement, EU internal borders are reopening. The Re-open EU website we are launching today will provide travellers with easy access to information to help them confidently make their travel plans and stay safe during their trip. It will also help small restaurant and hotel owners, as well as towns across Europe, draw inspiration from innovative solutions developed by others”.