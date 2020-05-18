John Paul II: mgr. Gadecki (Polish Bishops) thanks Pope Francis for commemorating Karol Wojtyla

“On behalf of the devotees and pastors of the Church in Poland, I wish to express my gratitude for all the gestures of sympathy and kindness made to the Polish people on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of Saint John Paul II”. With these words, the president of the Episcopal Conference of Poland, mgr. Stanisław Gądecki, thanked Pope Francis, who this morning, with his celebration of Mass in the chapel of St Peter’s Basilica, where Karol Wojtyla’s relics are guarded, wanted to commemorate his predecessor. A message from Pope Francis to the Polish people, simulcast on TV tonight, will mark the end of the national celebrations for the anniversary of John Paul II’s birth. However, many religious and commemorative events will continue throughout the rest of the year. As mentioned by mgr. Gądecki in his letter, such events will also include “a solemn pontifical mass for the participants in the international pilgrimage to Rome, a pilgrimage that will bring together people from all over the world to say thanks for the life and papacy of Saint John Paul II”. The faithful devotees of the Polish Pope, who could not go to Rome over these days because of Covid-19, will therefore be able, in the next few months, to gather in prayer in front of the Saint’s grave.