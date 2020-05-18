COVID-19 Coronavirus: Netherlands, Catholic Church working on protocol to resume Masses after 1 June in line with Government’s guidelines

Masses have not yet resumed in the Netherlands. “The Bishops’ Conference is working hard on a protocol for the resumption of celebrations after 1 June”, a statement on the bishops’ website reads. The aim is to “ensure that we can celebrate in a dignified and safe way, in accordance with the Government’s guidelines” that the Prime Minister, Mark Rutte, outlined on 6 May. According to the statement, “it takes time to develop detailed guidance”, but parishes will be able to access the information by 23 May so that they can put in place the necessary arrangements to resume celebrations. Masses and pastoral activities in the Netherlands were suspended by episcopal decree on 23 March. The decree already mentioned that there would be no public celebration “during the Easter season, that is, until 31 May”. According to the figures released by the Dutch Ministry of Health, there have been 43,995 COVID-19 infections and 5,680 deaths in the country.