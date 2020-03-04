Climate neutrality: Timmermans (EU Commission), “greenhouse gas emissions down to zero by 2050”. Greta Thunberg in Brussels

(Brussels) “Today, we are putting words into action to show our European fellow citizens that we are seriously willing to bring greenhouse gas emissions down to zero by 2050”. This was stated by Frans Timmermans, Executive Vice President in charge of the European Green Deal, speaking of the proposal made today by the EU Executive about a climate neutrality Law and Pact. The EU Commission met Greta Thunberg, the young environmental activist (shown in the photo from SIR/European Commission), who also attended a hearing at the European Parliament. “The European Climate Law is also a message for our international partners to let them know – Timmermans said – that the time has come for all of us to aim higher in the pursuit of our common goals under the Paris Agreement. The Climate Law will enable us to strictly meet our obligations and be on right track, by calling us to answer for the results”. With the European Climate Law, the European Commission is proposing the legally-binding goal of having to bring net greenhouse gas emissions down to zero by 2050. The EU institutions and the member states would be bound – if such proposal were signed into a European law – to jointly take the measures required at their level to achieve such goal.