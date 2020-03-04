Climate neutrality: EU Commission proposes a European “law” and a European “pact”. Von der Leyen, “the way to a sustainable future”

(Brussels) A legislative proposal and the outline of a European Pact: today, the EU Commission will present a process meant “to endorse the EU’s political commitment to achieving climate neutrality by 2050”, in the attempt to “protect our planet and our citizens”. The “European Climate Law” announced by president Ursula von der Leyen (shown in the photograph, at today’s press conference in Brussels) “establishes the goal that has to be achieved by 2050 and maps the route for all of the EU’s policies, ensuring predictability to the public authorities, businesses and citizens”. At the same time, the EU Commission is starting a public consultation on the future “European Climate Pact” that is meant to engage everyone in the development of such tool. Ursula von der Leyen stated: “Now we are taking action to make the European Union the first continent in the world that will achieve climate neutrality by 2050. The Climate Law is a legal deed that gives a real shape to our political commitment and that irreversibly puts us on the way to a more sustainable future”. Such deed “is at the core of the European Green Deal and provides predictability and transparency to the European industry and investors. It also gives a clear direction to our strategy for a green growth and ensures a gradual, fair transition”.