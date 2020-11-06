COVID-19 Coronavirus: Romania, over 10,000 cases per day. Country in partial lockdown, restrictions on worship

Romania’s new daily coronavirus cases have exceeded 10,000 and a partial lockdown has been introduced in the country for 30 days. The use of masks is mandatory even outdoors, schools are closed and will switch to online teaching, remote working is encouraged, shops will remain open only until 21:00, and a ban is introduced on night movement. Some areas have already been under quarantine for almost a week. Many hospitals no longer have free intensive care beds and are faced with medical staff shortages. The coronavirus has also claimed the lives of Church representatives. Since the beginning of the pandemic, a few dozen Catholic priests have contracted COVID-19, others are still hospitalised and two have lost their lives. Four Roman Catholic and Greek Catholic bishops got infected: two of them are in good health, one is recovering and one is still in hospital. The Romanian Orthodox Church has lost several priests in this pandemic and also a bishop. For all worship activities in churches, the obligation to wear a mask, to keep 2-metre social distancing between the faithful, and to disinfect the premises remains in place. The partial lockdown does not introduce any further restrictions on religious celebrations, but local authorities in some areas have asked for celebrations to be held outdoors, which will be more difficult now that winter is closing in.