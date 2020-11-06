Coronavirus Covid-19: EU, 17 million from the Africa Fund to Somalia, Sudan and South Sudan to reduce the impact of the pandemic

The European Union approved an additional 17.2 million euros through the EU’s Emergency Trust Fund for Africa “to support the preparations for coronavirus in Somalia, Sudan and South Sudan”. The support of the Africa Fund in the public health response in the Horn of Africa is now close to 300 million euros, in addition to the 480 million euros to minimise the economic impact of the pandemic in the region. The Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jutta Urpilainen, stated: “The Emergency Trust Fund for Africa has been a key tool to support some of the most vulnerable populations in the Horn of Africa. It has already provided over 4.8 million people in the region with better access to basic services, such as healthcare, hygiene and food. These additional 17.2 million euros will mainly support internally displaced people, refugees and shelters in Somalia”. In addition, “they will help provide protective equipment to the healthcare professionals who are in the forefront in South Sudan and strengthen Sudan’s health system. The EU will work side by side with the Intergovernmental Authority on Development and the World Health organisation to provide such additional support”.