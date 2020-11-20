Serbia: Orthodox Patriarch Irinej dies. Mgr. Hocevar (Belgrade) to SIR, “he loved Pope Francis in a special way”

“Patriarch Irinej and I had many personal, regular and friendly contacts”, Archbishop Stanislav Hocevar of Belgrade says in an interview with SIR news agency, in the margins of the official message of condolence published on the Archdiocese’s website. “On the one hand, the Patriarch loved exchanging experiences, while on the other, he was very concerned about the fidelity and orthodoxy of his own Church”, the Metropolitan of Belgrade goes on to say, adding that “he decided on everything in a personal way”. Mgr. Hocevar recalls that the Patriarch “has always cared for our Church and loved Pope Francis in a special way”. The Patriarch – Mgr. Hocevar also reports – “was worried about Christianity in Europe”.