Disability: EU Commission on Strategy 2010-2020, “progress” but also “room for improvement”

The European Disability Strategy celebrates its10th anniversary and the European Commission has today released an evaluation Report which outlines the achievements, the actions undertaken and the weaknesses in the implementation of the Strategy. In brief, the Report “shows that the Strategy had a positive impact on EU rules and policies” resulting in “the inclusion of disability issues in EU legislation and policy, with the adoption of the European Accessibility Act, the Web Accessibility Directive and legislation on the rights of passengers”. But the Report is clear that there is still “room for improvement”. According to Commissioner for Equality Helena Dalli, in the past ten years, “we have achieved a strong legal framework at EU level to eliminate barriers that prevent people with disabilities from participating fully in society”. To “keep up our efforts” – Dalli announced – in early 2021 “the Commission will present a reinforced strategy for 2021-2030”. This is because there are a number of challenges that people with disabilities continue to face, particularly high rates of unemployment or poverty. And greater attention should be paid to mental, not just physical, disabilities.