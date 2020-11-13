World Day of the Poor: Poland, diocesan initiatives. Warsaw, hot meals and donations; Koszalin, solidarity grocery shopping

In the Diocese of Koszalin, those who want to help the most deprived can bring a grocery bag full of staples to the parish. The Diocesan Caritas of Szczecin, even before the World Day, has called on all the inhabitants of the region to donate essential items for the people who seek support from its help centres. The poor in the Krakow region, after the Sunday Mass presided over by Archbishop Marek Jędraszewski at noon, will receive from the Sisters of the Holy Spirit a hot meal, a special container to keep drinks such as tea and coffee hot, and COVID protection masks. Last but not least, the Archdiocese of Warsaw, in addition to helping the most needy with hot meals, is encouraging private initiatives to support people whose needs can be met with targeted donations on the website patronite.pl/fundacjakapucynska. The funds already raised, the Capuchin friars who promoted the initiative explain, will go toward the purchase of medicines for Alina, foods for Riccardo, medicines, local travel cards, clothes for Mirosław, and meals for elderly people.