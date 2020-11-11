NextGenerationEu: Fafce, “urgently include demographic and family policies in the EU recovery plan”

“The top priority in the implementation of NextGenerationEu” is “providing support to families with children”, because “emergency policies are crucial to preventing families getting poorer”: this is one of the proposals that the Federation of Catholic Family Associations in Europe (Fafce) puts forward as to the after-pandemic period, prompted by three considerations about families in the time of Covid: they have been in the frontline and have shown that they play a key role in society; they have carried out a substantial share of unpaid work; they are exposed to more economic problems and have to face many obstacles. Hence the requests made by Fafce: “Urgently include demographic and family policies in the EU recovery plan”, with “a new paradigm” that will put families and family associations “at the centre of long-term policies”. Because family policies are “an investment in the development of the human capital”. According to Fafce, as well as a green and digital transition, the EU should therefore pursue a “demographic transition”, because “there can be no sustainable development without a next generation to support it”; therefore, policies are required that “may reverse the demographic trends in births”, such as, for instance, “tax credits to support pregnant women and families with children”, so that “the idea of getting an abortion will become unthinkable”. In addition, Fafce asks for “recognition and support” for family associations, networks that “can provide innovative and effective communal solutions”, and for “intergenerational solidarity to be promoted”.