EU: Commission proposing “European Health Union”. Kyriakides, “facing up to health threats together”.

“Health is more than ever an essential concern for our citizens” who in times of crisis “rightfully expect the EU to take a more active role. Today we are reinforcing the foundations for a more secure, better-prepared and more resilient EU in the area of health”. Stella Kyriakides, Commissioner for Health, explains the steps the EU must take to build a “European Health Union” based on “preparing for and facing up to common health threats together, as a Union. We need to do this in order to meet the expectations of our citizens”. The European Commission is thus taking the first steps towards building the European Health Union announced by President Ursula von der Leyen in her State of the Union address. The Commission will present a set of proposals to “strengthen the EU’s health security framework” and to “reinforce the crisis preparedness and response role of key EU agencies”. More coordination at EU level is needed – this is clear – to scale up the efforts in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and future health crises. Drawing lessons from the current crisis, today’s proposals will “ensure stronger preparedness and response during the current and future health crises”.