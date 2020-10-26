Luxembourg: dioceses, 2019 Report. Figures and pastoral and charitable activities. Religious marriages down

For the eighth consecutive year, the Archdiocese of Luxembourg has presented its “Report” to inform about the economic, financial and pastoral trends for 2019. Last year was marked by two “major events”: the appointment and consecration of Leo Wagener as auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese (29 September 2019) and Mgr. Jean-Claude Hollerich’s ordination as cardinal (05 October 2019). With regard to the sacraments, there were 2,003 baptisms (of which 27 were of adults) in 2019, 2,239 first communions, 915 confirmations, 237 weddings (down from 281 in 2017 and 272 in 2018), and 2,387 funerals. Parishes continue working on the development of different cycles of catechesis in the parish (until the 2015 “convention”, catecheses were given in schools, including public schools) for the 8,700 youths and children enrolled in the different programmes. 293 professionals, of whom 29.4% are members of the clergy and 70.6% are laypersons, with an equal distribution of males and females, are working for the Archdiocese. Furthermore, the Grand Duchy also counts on the presence of 287 women religious and 74 men religious. In addition to the “consolidated financial statements” of the Archdiocese, the Report also provides an overview of the main activities that the Archdiocese carries out through its various bodies, such as the social initiative “Reech eng Hand” (Give a Hand) aimed at supporting refugees. It was this initiative that made the arrival of two families from a refugee camp in Lesbos possible one year ago.