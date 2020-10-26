Latvia: growing number of infections. New rules from government. Diocese sets restrictions on religious services

New measures have come into force in Latvia today to curb the spread of Covid-19 infections in the country which have grown exponentially in the last twenty days. Indeed, the government has introduced: the obligation to wear a mask in all public places, including at fixed-seating events, such as cinemas and theatres; distance learning for higher education; a maximum of 300 participants at indoor public events; and a ban on “all indoor entertainment activities for children”, the government’s website reports. The Catholic Church, too, had to adapt to the new rules. The website of the Diocese of Riga today reports that Churches are required to limit their capacity to 50% of their usual occupancy. Each believer or visitor should “have three square metres of space”, wear a mask, and sanitise their hands regularly. “Members of the clergy are not required to cover their mouth and nose with a mask when performing their duties”. Weddings, funerals and baptisms held in the church are regarded as private events and cannot therefore be attended by more than ten people at once, just like any other private event.