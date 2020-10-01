COMECE: Bishops’ Assembly in late October with Card. Parolin. Secretary of State to meet EU leaders. Mass for Europe on 28

(Foto Siciliani-Gennari/SIR)

“The Delegates of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Union will gather in Brussels on 28-29 October 2020 for the COMECE Autumn Assembly”. The programme will feature the participation of Card. Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of His Holiness, and of Margaritis Schinas, Vice-President of the European Commission”. The announcement comes from the headquarters of the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Union in Brussels, ahead of the event that will take place at the end of the month. To mark the 40th anniversary of the establishment of COMECE, Card. Parolin will join the EU Bishops at their assembly. Together with the Secretary of State, the Bishop Delegates of COMECE “will exchange on the role of the Catholic Church in the European Union – a statement from COMECE explains – especially in the context of the current Covid-19 pandemic. Bishops will discuss possible initiatives to support the EU in recovering from the pandemic through ecological, social and contributive justice, enhancing the protection of the poor and of the most vulnerable”. During his visit, Card. Parolin will meet with various high-level representatives of the EU institutions, so as to mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Holy See and the European institutions. On Wednesday, 28 October, at 19:00, a “Mass for Europe” will be celebrated. The Mass will be presided over by Card. Parolin and concelebrated by all the Bishops representing the EU Episcopates.