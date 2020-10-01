Bishops’ Assembly in late October with Card. Parolin. Meeting with Schinas (Commission) on EU-Churches dialogue and migration

Margaritis Schinas (photo SIR/European Commission)

As set out in the agenda of their Autumn Assembly on 28-29 October, COMECE Bishops will welcome to their headquarters at Square de Meeûs in Brussels – in addition to Card. Pietro Parolin – Margaritis Schinas, Vice-President of the European Commission, for an exchange of views on “the implementation of Article 17 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (TFEU), which foresees an open, transparent and regular dialogue between Churches and the EU institutions”. In the context of the New European Pact on Migration and Asylum adopted on 23 September 2020, the Bishops and Schinas will “engage in a dialogue on the EU migration policy, particularly on the need to reinforce the common EU asylum policy and to ground it on the principles of solidarity and dignity of each human person”. More generally, “views on the Commissions’ approach to the promotion of a ‘European Way of Life’”, the portfolio Schinas is in charge of in the von der Leyen Commission, “will be lively debated”.