Spain: Caritas, 157 million invested in social economy projects in 2025

In a context of deep transformation for the labour market, in 2025 Caritas Spain invested a record-breaking 157.3 million euros in social economy projects, which is 8.63% more than in 2024. This is one of the findings of “Economía Solidariara 2025”, the report presented by Caritas Spain in the premises of “Formació i Treball”, a training association which is a partner of Caritas Barcelona. The final review of the projects – published to coincide with International Workers’ Day – enhances, once again, “a people-based economic model in a context where work is becoming increasingly unstable and precarious”. The report shows that in 2025 the organisation managed to improve the rate of social and professional inclusion for people in a state of social exclusion. More specifically, 22.33% (14,639 people) of the 65,560 people involved in one of the employment programmes provided by Caritas Spain managed to enter the Spanish job market, which is two per cent more than the year before. The profile of the people who attended Caritas training programmes in 2025 was still similar to that of the previous years: the majority are women (64%), aged over 45 (40%), with no or minimum education (32%) or secondary education (30%). The number of people from non-EU countries was higher than that of national citizens (58%).

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