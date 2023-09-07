EU-United Kingdom: the British re-join the European Horizon and Copernicus programmes. After Brexit, a step closer to the 27

“The European Commission and the United Kingdom have today reached a political agreement on the UK’s participation in Horizon Europe and Copernicus”. With these words, the president of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen, along with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, announced that Great Britain will re-join the world’s most important research funding programme as well as the Earth satellite observation programme “Copernicus Earth”. The news was welcomed by the British universities, for which new research funds will be available as from today. “We have worked with our EU partners to make sure that this is the right deal for the UK, unlocking unparalleled research opportunities”, added the British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, his words suggesting that Great Britain may now be willing to get closer to Europe again. Actually, the United Kingdom had been left out of “Horizon” for three years after Brexit. It was with the Windsor Framework reached last February, also by Von der Leyen and Sunak, that the British were allowed to re-join the European research funding programme as “associated members”. It took another five months to define the financial details of the new British-European deal, whereby the United Kingdom will have to contribute almost nearly 2.6 billion euros a year for the two programmes, but will not have to pay for the years it has been left out.