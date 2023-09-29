EU: European Researchers’ Night, events in 26 countries. Ivanova, “igniting the spark of curiosity in young people”

The European Researchers’ Night, the greatest European event for the promotion of science that is celebrated on 29th September, takes place in 26 countries, including several EU member states and Horizon Europe associated countries. “Children, young people and families will have the chance to meet researchers and discover research, science and innovation through a wide range of science shows, hands-on experiments, games, quizzes, competitions, exhibitions and digital activities – a release from Brussels announces –. The event, which attracts over one and a half million visitors every year displays the diversity of European research and innovation, its impact on citizens’ daily lives, and brings research and researchers closer to the public to increase the interest of young people in science and research careers”. Iliana Ivanova, Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth, stated: “this year too, the scientific world will meet to celebrate the European Researchers’ Night, igniting the spark of curiosity in the visitors’ eyes and in the next generation of scientists. I encourage all of you to take part in this unique experience to discover the wonders of science and learn from the most competent researchers in Europe”. Here is a list of the main events planned in Europe.