Laudato si’: Comece, encouraging Catholic dioceses and organisations to participate in ELSiA survey on the impact of the encyclical

(Brussels) The Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Union (Comece) “encourages the Catholic dioceses and organisations all over Europe to participate in the survey of the European Laudato si’ Alliance (ELSiA), to gain an understanding of how Pope Francis’s encyclical letter – Laudato si’ – has been received across Europe and the initiatives it has inspired”. Therefore, Comece is supporting the launch of the “Living Laudato si’” survey. “After the success of the pilot stage in Ireland – as stated today in a release – Catholic dioceses and organisations in Portugal, France, Scotland, England and Wales, Luxembourg, Belgium, Italy, Germany, Croatia, the Netherlands and Austria have been invited to participate”. The deadline to answer the questionnaire is October 31st 2023. “All European Bishops’ Conferences, dioceses, religious congregations, NGOs and Catholic networks, Catholic movements, ecclesial organisations, Catholic schools and universities are invited – Comece insists – to proactively participate in such initiative by filling in the online survey”. The survey is available here.

A consortium of Catholic universities will take care of collecting and analysing the data. It includes: St Mary’s University – Twickenham, Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore, Milan, Universidade Católica Portuguesa, Universitat Ramon Llull, Hrvatsko Katoličko Sveučilište, Emd-Ecole de Management Marseille. ELSiA is going to present the results of the survey at the celebrations for the VI Laudato si’ Reflection Day, due to take place in Vatican City in May 2024. Currently, the survey is available in English, Italian, Portuguese, Croatian, French, Dutch and German.

Comece is a founding partner of ELSiA. Other members of the Alliance include Caritas Europa, Don Bosco International, Jesuit European Social Centre, Justice and Peace Europe, Movimento Laudato si’.