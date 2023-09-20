Ireland: Study Day on Role of Catholic Church during Civil War on 23 September

The role of the Catholic Church during the Irish Civil War is the theme of a conference that will take place in Dublin on 23 September. The event is organised by the Catholic Historical Society of Ireland. “Our gathering”, Secretary General Alison Forrestal explained, intends “to showcase new and emerging research in this under-explored dimension of modern Irish history”. Indeed, according to the Professor of History at the University of Galway, there is a lack of analysis on the role of the Church in those years, a gap that is all the more notable given the “omnipresence of the Catholic Church in Irish society at the time, and for decades since”. Speakers at the Study Day include national and international scholars who “will share the fruits of years of research into themes that highlight the divisive nature of the Civil War among lay and clergy alike”. An attempt will also be made to assess the position of the Catholic hierarchy in respect to political and military developments, the role of religious orders, as well as the “interactions between Church personnel, the laity and within families”. There will also be a dedicated time to talk about international reactions in the Catholic context, the civil war, and the “traumas of war”. Finally, Mgr Eamon Martin, Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of Ireland, will sum up the Day in his closing remarks.