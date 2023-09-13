EU: von der Leyen, State of the Union Address. “Europe must answer the call of history”

(Foto Parlamento Ue)

“In just under 300 days, Europeans will take to the polls in our unique and remarkable democracy. As with any election, it will be a time for people to reflect on the State of our Union and the work done by those that represent them”, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, said at the beginning of her State of the Union address to the European Parliament in Strasbourg. “But it will also be a time to decide on what kind of future and what kind of Europe they want. Among them will be millions of first-time voters, the youngest of whom were born in 2008. As they stand in that polling booth, they will think about what matters to them. They will think about the war that rages at our borders. Or the impact of destructive climate change. About how artificial intelligence will influence their lives. Or of their chances of getting a house or a job in the years ahead”. Von der Leyen added: “Our Union today reflects the vision of those who dreamt of a better future after World War II. A future in which a Union of nations, democracies and people would work together to share peace and prosperity”. The “founding fathers” “believed that Europe was the answer to the call of history. When I speak to the new generation of young people, I see that same vision for a better future. That same burning desire to build something better. That same belief that in a world of uncertainty, Europe once again must answer the call of history. And that is what we must do together”.