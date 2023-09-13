EU-Libya: floods, Civil Protection Mechanism activated. Material support and funds

The European Union has activated the EU Civil Protection Mechanism to assist Libya after the floods that have left thousands of casualties. A request for international assistance was submitted yesterday by the Permanent Mission of the State of Libya to the United Nations office in Geneva. This has been stated by the European Commission in a notice. Germany, Romania and Finland have instantly offered support in the form of “tents, field beds and blankets, 80 generators, food items, as well as hospital tents and water tanks through the Mechanism. The EU’s Emergency Response Coordination Centre stands ready to coordinate further offers of assistance”. In addition, the EU has released “an initial 500,000 euros in humanitarian funding to tackle the most urgent needs of people in Libya” affected by the impact of Storm Daniel. “The rapid onset of floods in Libya already claimed thousands of lives. In this challenging time, prompt and organised response is crucial. To help support emergency operations on the ground, the EU is coordinating incoming offers of aid to be channelled through its Civil Protection Mechanism. I thank EU Member States who already offered shelter items, generators, food items and other vital support. The EU has also released 500,000 euros in humanitarian aid”, Janez Lenarcic, the Commissioner for Crisis Management, stated.