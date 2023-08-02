Lisbon WYD: Bassi (FAFCE) speaks to SIR about the Pope’s words, “he reminds us that there’s no real politics when we close our eyes to families’ problems”

Vincenzo Bassi (Foto Fafce)

“A powerful speech to Europe: in Lisbon today, Pope Francis powerfully reminded Europe of reality. At a crucial time for the future of our continent, less than a year from the next European election”. This is what Vincenzo Bassi said to SIR, in response to the words the Pontiff uttered this morning as he met the authorities, civil society and the diplomatic corps as part of the World Youth Day. “The Pope reminds us that there is no real politics when we close our eyes to the real problems of people and their families. And it’s clear that ‘the troubling demographic decline’ is at the heart of the challenges of the future”.