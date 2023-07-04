Council of Europe: peace training programme starting now for young people living in conflict-stricken regions

(foto SIR/Marco Calvarese)

The Youth Peace Camp, a yearly initiative of the Council of Europe that engages young people and youth organisations from regions affected by armed conflict, is opening in Strasbourg today. From 4th to 11th July, approximately 60 people will take part in activities for dialogue and peacebuilding based on education to human rights and intercultural learning. “All through the Camp, these young people will live and learn together and, most importantly, will interact with other young people affected by conflict”, a note from the Council explains. “This experience will motivate them in their role as multipliers and facilitators of peer groups in peacebuilding and conflict transformation with young people in their communities”. Participants will include Greek- and Turkish-speaking Cypriots, members of Kosovo’s Albanian and Serbian communities, young people from the South Caucasus and from the two banks of the Dniester river.

It is worth pointing out that the summer calendar of the Council of Europe includes an event on 6th July to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the enforcement of the Additional Protocol to the European Social Charter, during which the actual protection of social rights in Europe will be discussed. In August, the city of Bolesławiec, Poland, will receive the “2023 Europe Prize” as the “city most actively promoting the European ideal”. The 2022 statistics on non-custodial sanctions in Europe (Space II Report) will instead be published tomorrow, 5th July.