EU: 14 million to Italy to improve reception conditions for migrants in Lampedusa

The European Commission has allocated €14 million to improve reception conditions for migrants in the hotspot of Lampedusa, the European Commission said in a statement. The financing was decided “in view of the increased number of arrivals by sea registered in Italy in 2023 and the particularly frequent overcrowding situations in the hotspot of Lampedusa”. Priority will be given to “vulnerable migrants, in particular unaccompanied minors, pregnant women, single women with small children, and persons with disabilities”. Beneficiaries will be provided with basic necessities such as clothing, food and primary medical assistance, as well as temporary accommodation. In addition, the programme also includes the “safe transfers from Lampedusa to other reception facilities in Italy”. The financial support will be awarded to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), which will work in close coordination with the Italian authorities and the European Union Agency for Asylum.