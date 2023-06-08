Europe: Council and EU Parliament strike a deal on deployment of intelligent mobility

The Presidency of the Council and delegates of the European Parliament reached a temporary agreement on the “revision of 2010 Directive on the deployment of Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS)” to accelerate digital transition and smart mobility in the EU. This has been announced by the EU Council in a release. “Intelligent transport systems are vital to increase road safety and tackle Europe’s growing emission and congestion problems. Today’s deal will boost our Union’s evolution towards a smarter, safer, more efficient, and more sustainable mobility”, said Andreas Carlson, Swedish Minister for Infrastructure and Housing. The revised Directive aims to “take account of technological developments, such as connected and automated mobility, on-demand mobility applications, and multimodal transport”. Another goal is to “accelerate the availability and enhance the interoperability of digital data that feed these services”. The new Directive contains “an implementation programme covering at least the next 5 years and a precise geographical scope of road network”. Lastly, the text of the political agreement clarifies and specifies “several provisions of the proposal, in particular the provisional treatment of emergency situations, the protection of personal data, the priority areas for the deployment and use of specifications and standards and the principles applying to the development of EU-level technical specifications”.