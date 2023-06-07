EU Commission: proposed 2024 budget at 189 billion. Funding for economy, infrastructure, research, social cohesion, border control

To address the EU’s various other priorities, the Commission proposes to allocate the following amounts to the various priorities under the EU budget: €53.8 billion for the Common Agricultural Policy and €1.1 billion for the European Maritime, Fisheries and Aquaculture Fund, for Europe’s farmers and fishers; €47.9 billion for regional development and cohesion to support economic, social and territorial cohesion; €15.8 billion to support partners and “our interests in the world”; €13.6 billion for research and innovation, of which €12.8 billion for Horizon Europe; €4.6 billion for European strategic investments, of which €2.7 billion for the Connecting Europe Facility to improve cross-border infrastructure; €2.1 billion for space spending, mainly for the European Space Programme; €10.3 billion for people, social cohesion and values; €2.4 billion for environment and climate action; €2.2 billion for protecting our borders, of which €874 million for the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex); €1.7 billion for migration-related spending; and €1.6 billion to address defence challenges.