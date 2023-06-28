EU Commission: Marie Curie calls, supporting 1,000 researchers in their studies on artificial intelligence, fight against cancer, green and digital transition

The call for Co-funding of regional, national and international programmes (COFUND) under the Marie Skłodowska-Curie Actions (MSCA) will support 16 doctoral training programmes and 14 post-doctoral fellowship programmes with €95 million. The selected projects will promote the training and careers of over a thousand scientists on topics such as artificial intelligence and data science, cancer research, and the challenges of the green and digital transition and climate change, the European Commission said in a statement. COFUND gives selected programmes the chance to further advance talent exchange and innovation in Europe. In particular, organisations will receive funding to develop regional, national and international training programmes to “attract international talent” and “boost research and innovation capacities”. In this way, selected researchers will benefit from high standards of training and research, mobility, and international, cross-sectoral and cross-border cooperation.